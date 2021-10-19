JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.19 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

