JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

