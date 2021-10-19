JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 32 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

