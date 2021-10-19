JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. SEB Equity Research raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

