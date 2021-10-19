Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

