Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,579 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

