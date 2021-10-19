Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $619.82 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.