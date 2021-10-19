Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

