Jump Financial LLC Sells 81 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,502.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

