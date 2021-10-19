Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $813,382.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

