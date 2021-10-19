Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Update

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KNNNF remained flat at $$27.70 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

