Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.80. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

