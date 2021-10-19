Karen A. Foster Sells 1,082 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $43,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $7,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

