Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 16,497 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kathleen Bender Patton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,990.33.

On Friday, August 6th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $298,754.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

