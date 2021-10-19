Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $176,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 73.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

