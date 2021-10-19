Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 352,845 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.09% of American Software worth $73,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $911.09 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSWA. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

