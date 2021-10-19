Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Workday worth $97,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

