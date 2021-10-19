Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $53.73 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $53,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.