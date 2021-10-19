Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $85.93 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $85,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Gartner by 396.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Gartner by 27.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

