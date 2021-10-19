Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Amphenol worth $147,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

