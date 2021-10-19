Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 223,621 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $125,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $132,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,007 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

