Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $62,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.