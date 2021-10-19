Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.72 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

