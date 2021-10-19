Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,767,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $462.56. 24,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

