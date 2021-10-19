Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 150 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,009,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. 5,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,460. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

