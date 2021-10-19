Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 15,119 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

TROW traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.