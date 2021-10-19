Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.