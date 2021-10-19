KeyCorp Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $43.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.