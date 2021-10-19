King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.