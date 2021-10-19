King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.