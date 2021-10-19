King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 634 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.