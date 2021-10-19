King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Veritex worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

