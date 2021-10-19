Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,545,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

KC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

