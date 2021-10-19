KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in September

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. 2,446,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,327. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

