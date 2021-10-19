KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 66.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 38.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $326.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

