KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,977. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

