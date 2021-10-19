KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $405,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.38. 85,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.