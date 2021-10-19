KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

