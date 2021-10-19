KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,682 shares of company stock worth $20,815,254 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

