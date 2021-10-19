KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 10,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

