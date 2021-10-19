KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

KNOP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 116,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

