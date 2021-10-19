Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSKFF opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.