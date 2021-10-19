Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PHG traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

