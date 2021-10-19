Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
PHG traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.