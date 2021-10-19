Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in September

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

LIFZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

