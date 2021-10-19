Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Down to $75.71

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.71, but opened at $71.89. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 107.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

