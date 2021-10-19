Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Down to $75.71

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.71, but opened at $71.89. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

