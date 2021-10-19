Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,259. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.