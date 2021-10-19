Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.