Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $13.69 on Friday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

