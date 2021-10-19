Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LVTX opened at $6.87 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $3,436,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

